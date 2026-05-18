Daisy Edgar-Jones, Demi Moore, Heidi Klum, & More Step Out for ‘Fjord’ Premiere at Cannes 2026

Credit: Getty

The stars are hitting the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Demi Moore, and Heidi Klum were among the many stars that attended the premiere of the new movie Fjord on Monday (May 18) held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis per Cannes: “The Gheorghius, a devout Romanian Norwegian couple, resettle in a village set in a distant fjord where they become close to their neighbours, the Halbergs. Their children bond despite their different education. When adolescent Elia Gheorghiu shows up at school with some bruises on her body, the community asks itself if the traditional education that the Gheorghiu children get from their parents might have anything to do with it.”

The movie stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.

Keep scrolling to see the stars at the premiere…

Daisy Edgar-Jones

FYI: Daisy is wearing a Balenciaga dress and Aquazzura shoes.

Demi Moore

FYI: Demi is wearing a Gucci dress and sunglasses with Chopard jewelry.

Sharon Stone

FYI: Sharon is wearing a Miss Sohee gown, Sole Bliss shoes, and Garatti jewelry.

Heidi Klum

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

Henry Samuel (Heidi’s son!)

Coco Rocha

FYI: Coco is wearing a Gaurav Gupta dress and Aquazzura shoes.

Stellan Skarsgard

Georgina Rodriguez

Jordan Firstman

Carla Bruni

FYI: Carla is wearing a Tom Ford dress.

Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

Shanina Shaik

FYI: Shanina is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress.

Sofia Carson

Taylor Hill

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Carla Bruni Coco Rocha Daisy Edgar Jones Demi Moore Event Photos Georgina Rodriguez Heidi Klum Henry Samuel Johannes Huebl Jordan Firstman Olivia Palermo Shanina Shaik Sharon Stone Sofia Carson Stellan Skarsgard Taylor Hill