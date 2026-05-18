Dak Prescott Seen With Ex-Fiancée’s Bridesmaid & the Woman In Question Is Now Responding to Dating Rumors

Credit: Getty Images

Sarah Jane Ramos‘ pal is responding to those Dak Prescott rumors.

If you don’t know, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos broke up and called off their wedding in March. They share daughters Margaret Jane Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 11 months.

Dak Prescott with ex Sarah Jane Ramos. Photo Credit: Getty

Last weekend, Dak was seen at an event with a woman named Caitlin Rance who was apparently supposed to be a bridesmaid in their wedding!

TMZ said they “looked a little more than just friends.”

However, she is clearing the air.

“I think that this is the opportunity to make sure that everyone knows that I am single,” Caitlin Rance said in an Instagram Story. “I have a very active Raya profile, and we’re just here to have a good time.”

They apparently have been friends for years as they both went to Mississippi State University.

After Sarah Jane and Dak called off their wedding just a month before it was set to happen, a rumor spread about the reason why…

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