David Harbour Wasn’t First Choice to Play Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’: See Who Passed on the Role

Credit: Netflix

David Harbour was not the first choice to portray Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, according to the Duffer brothers.

In a new interview, they did reveal who they originally eyed to play the Chief of Police in fictional Hawkins.

During an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast they were asked the question by David himself!

“Hello, Duffer Brothers. I would like to know the casting process of Hopper. I’m pretty sure I was second choice, and I don’t know who I was second choice to — maybe I was third choice? But would you please answer the question of how I came to be cast as Chief Hopper, and who had to say no to allow me to do that wonderful, incredible role,” he asked them.

David Habour guessed it was Josh Brolin who might’ve been the first choice to play Hopper

Matt Duffer responded, “No, no, no, no, no no. No, it was Billy Crudup, which is a very different– like, everything happens for a reason, right? So it’s like, once it kind of clicks into place. But yeah, Billy Crudup passed. I don’t think he was doing much TV at the time.” Billy ended up starring on The Morning Show.

About David winning the role, Ross Duffer added: “And then David just, honestly, he just came in and one of our casting directors thought he could be great for the role. He came and read and he just did one take. We weren’t even there, we just saw the tape, and it was just so clear, instantly: this is Hopper. And we just cast him right then and there.”

Find out what is next for the cast of Stranger Things.

Posted To:David Harbour Stranger Things