‘Death Becomes Her’ to End Broadway Run in June Ahead of National Tour Later This Year

Credit: Matthew Murphy + Evan Zimmerman

The acclaimed Broadway musical Death Becomes Her will be closing after a 20-month run in New York City.

The show, which earned 10 Tony Award nominations, currently stars original cast member Jennifer Simard as Helen Sharp opposite Betsy Wolfe as Madeline Ashton.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Death Becomes Her, based on the beloved movie of the same name, will close on June 28, 2026. The show will have welcomed over 900,000 guests at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre by the end of its run.

A multi-year North American tour begin in September 2026 with more than 30 cities getting stops through September 2027.

Lowe Cunningham, SVP, Head of Creative & Strategy, Universal Theatrical Group said today on behalf of the producers, “Bringing Death Becomes Her to Broadway has been an incredible joy, and we are immensely proud of every artist, musician, crew member, and individual who helped make this show what it is. Night after night, it has been a thrill to watch audiences come together to laugh, celebrate, and embrace the wildly entertaining spirit of this production. We are deeply proud of what this show has brought into the world, and we are excited for its life to continue as it tours across the U.S. and beyond in the years ahead.”

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