Did Millie Bobby Brown Reveal Her Baby Daughter’s Name? Fans Notice Sweet Moniker on Her Necklace in Latest Photo

Credit: Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

Did Millie Bobby Brown reveal her daughter’s name? Some fans seem to think so!

On Instagram over the weekend, Millie posted a bikini photo, but fans zoomed in on her necklace and caught a name in gold.

When did Millie Bobby Brown welcome her first child?

In August 2025, the 22-year-old Stranger Things actress and husband Jake Bongiovi announced that they adopted their first child, a baby girl.

However, Millie has never shared a photo of her daughter’s face, nor has she revealed the name they chose.

Over the weekend, the beach pics caused a bit of a stir!

Fans started posting in the comments when they realized her necklace said “Ruth.”

“Her necklace says Ruth! Baby name??!!,” one fan wrote, while another said, “RUTH OMG.”

It’s important to note that Millie‘s late grandmother was also named Ruth, so it’s possible the necklace is in honor of her.

Who is godparent to Millie and Jake’s daughter?

She told Entertainment Tonight during the Season 5 world premiere that her real-life best friend and co-star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, is the godfather.

“Sadie is very, very maternal but Noah‘s her godfather,” she said, referring to Sadie Sink and Noah. “They all turn into the most gooey, soft versions of themselves [and] their baby voice comes out when they’re around her.”

Posted To:Celebrity Babies Jake Bongiovi Millie Bobby Brown