Dua Lipa Goes Playful in Shredded Loop Dress for ‘Paper Tiger’ After-Party in Cannes

Credit: Backgrid USA

Dua Lipa is enjoying a night out while in town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

The 30-year-old “Training Season” singer stepped out for the Paper Tiger premiere after party on Saturday night (May 16) in Cannes, France.

For the party, Dua wore a black dress, which featured a fitted scoop neck bodice with a black and white shredded looping midiskirt. The dress is by Jacquemus. She paired the look with black strappy heels and carried a blue Chanel bag.

Joining Dua at the party was her sister Rina Lipa, who wore a blue silk blouse and black capris.

Earlier in the night, Paper Tiger stars Miles Teller and Adam Driver walked the red carpet at the movie’s premiere.

Here’s the synopsis per Cannes: “In James Gray’s deeply felt and intense drama, two brothers become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through the dangerous world of the Russian mafiya, family bonds begin to fray with life-altering consequences.”

Back in March, it was announced that Dua has joined the cast of Molly Gordon‘s upcoming A24 comedy Peaked! The star-studded cast also includes Emma Mackey, Connor Storrie, Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, and Gabby Windey. You can find out more about the movie here!

If you didn’t see, Dua also recently teased the new music she’s working on.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Dua Lipa stepping out for the after-party…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Candid Photos Cannes Film Festival Dua Lipa Rina Lipa