Elizabeth Gillies Wants to Play Winifred in ‘Hocus Pocus’ Musical, Jokes ‘I’m a Witch & I Live With the Burden of That’ (Exclusive Video)

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Elizabeth Gillies wants a chance to audition for a Hocus Pocus musical…and made a fun little confession on a recent podcast episode!

The fan fave star, who you’ll recognize from her time on Victorious, Dynasty, and The Hunting Party, was a guest on “The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul” podcast for the 200th episode special!

Robert Peterpaul mentioned that Liz should be a top choice to portray the fabulous witch Winifred Sanderson in a Hocus Pocus Broadway musical. If you don’t know, Winifred Sanderson is the role played by Bette Midler in the films.

Liz‘s reaction? “Please! PLEASE. Oh, I’d be on the floor begging to be considered for that. I love that so much,” she said.

She continued, “I think I am a witch and I don’t mean that I’m like I think I’m a witch like when girls try to be hot when they’re like in their teens…Unfortunately I think I’m a witch and I live with the burden of that.”

By the way, Liz is an amazing singer and performer, and she actually has a show TONIGHT (May 18), if you’re in the New York City area. She’s performing a fun concert with 90s hits at the Laurie Beechman Theater. You can expect to hear her belt out songs from artists like The Cranberries, Fiona Apple, Alanis, No Doubt, Sheryl Crow, Macy Gray, and more. Grab tickets while you can!

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