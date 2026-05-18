Elon Musk Suffers Huge Setback in Lawsuit Against OpenAI & Founder Sam Altman

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Elon Musk has suffered a loss in court involving his lawsuit against OpenA.I. and founder Sam Altman.

The 54-year-old businessman previously sued the company over accusations of “abandoning its original mission to benefit humanity,” per TMZ.

A unanimous jury decided Elon waited too long to sue, with his claims falling outside of California’s three-year statute of limitations. Both parties have accused the other of caring more for wealth than how A.I. technology can be dangerous.

Previously, Elon accused OpenA.I. of “stealing a charity” and wanted $150 billion in damages, in addition to removing Altman from the company’s board.

However, the Tesla CEO is planning to file an appeal with the Ninth Circuit as he claims the judge and jury did not rule “on the merits of the cast, just on a calendar technicality.”

In a post he published on X, he wrote, “There is no question to anyone following the case in detail that Altman & Brockman did in fact enrich themselves by stealing a charity. The only question is WHEN they did it! I will be filing an appeal with the Ninth Circuit, because creating a precedent to loot charities is incredibly destructive to charitable giving in America. OpenAI was founded to benefit all of humanity.”

Regarding the OpenAI case, the judge & jury never actually ruled on the merits of the case, just on a calendar technicality.



There is no question to anyone following the case in detail that Altman & Brockman did in fact enrich themselves by stealing a charity. The only question… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2026

Earlier this month, Alec Baldwin slammed Elon over his criticism of The Odyssey‘s film casting.

Posted To:AI Elon Musk OpenAI Sam Altman