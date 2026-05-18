Emily Blunt Supports Sister Felicity’s Producing Project, ‘Rivals,’ at Season 2 Screening

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Emily Blunt is playing the role of supportive sister after weeks of her sister Felicity Blunt doing that for her!

Emily showed up for the season two screening of Felicity‘s TV show Rivals on Monday night (May 18) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

Felicity made her debut as an executive producer with the Hulu series, which launched season two last week.

In April, Felicity was on the red carpet to support Emily at the premieres of The Devil Wears Prada 2 around the world. If you didn’t know, Felicity is also married to Stanley Tucci, who she met thanks to Emily becoming friends with him on the first movie.

Felicity is a literary agent, who represents author Jilly Cooper, the writer of the novel Rivals. That’s how she got involved with the series!

Also in attendance at the screening were actors Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, and David Tennant.

Set in the stunning Cotswolds countryside and against the backdrop of the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second installment reunites the all-star cast who captivated fans and critics, while introducing some exciting new faces. Following last season’s dramatic cliffhanger with Tony’s fate hanging in the balance, Lord Baddingham is back and out for vengeance ready to stop at nothing to keep Corinium’s empire unrivaled.

Watch the trailer below!

Check out more event photos in the gallery.

Posted To:Alex Hassell Bella Maclean David Tennant Emily Blunt Event Photos Felicity Blunt Nafessa Williams Rivals