Fate of Zendaya’s Rue Revealed In ‘Euphoria’ Season 3, Episode 6 – Is She Still Alive? (Spoilers)

Credit: HBO

Euphoria‘s latest episode is out now, and it has revealed the fate of Zendaya‘s character Rue!



At the end of episode five, she was sent off on a drive with Alamo’s henchman, where she was buried up to her neck in a ditch.

Alamo then came in swinging a mace, leaving off on a cliffhanger of what happens to Rue.

This came after there was a lot of speculation on if Rue would be killed off this season, as it’s been rumored this will be the final season of the HBO drama.

So, what happened to Rue in episode six? Warning: spoilers ahead…

Rue’s mid-season fate revealed

In the third to last episode of the season, it was revealed that Rue narrowly escaped death!

Towards the beginning of the episode, Zendaya narrates a series of flashbacks of Alamo’s early life, where we learn about how his mom’s dating life caused him to have trust issues with women and how a man should act.

We then learn that Rue is spared of dying at the hands of Alamo.

However, at the end of the episode, we also see Rue nearly get run off the road by an unknown vehicle who seemed to have their sights on her. She then gets out of the car and sees a burning bush.

If you missed it, check out more photos from this week’s episode!



As Euphoria season three nears the end, with only two more episodes left, we recently learned that the finale will be the longest in HBO history.

Posted To:Euphoria HBO Television Zendaya