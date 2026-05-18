‘FBI’ & ‘CIA’ Season Finale Shakeups: Time Slot Changes Confirmed

Credit: CBS

There’s a bit of a shakeup coming to FBI and CIA this evening (May 18) as they are set to air their season finale episodes.

Instead of airing at 9pm ET, FBI will actually be airing at 8pm ET. And then CIA will move an hour earlier at 9pm ET instead of 10pm ET.

The Neighborhood and DMV wrapped up last week, and those two shows aired in the 8 o’clock hour throughout the season. As a result of both shows ending the week before, CBS likely made the choice to move FBI and CIA to earlier time slots.

FBI’s season 8, episode 22 is titled “Defector.” Here’s the synopsis: The theft of a bioweapon from an unwitting defector forces the team to work with an old foe to secure the lethal pathogen and prevent an outbreak in N.Y.C. Also, OA’s future on the team is put into question.

CIA’s season 1, episode 12 is titled “Broken Glass.” Here’s the synopsis: After the identity of the mole is revealed, Colin and Bill race to stop a nefarious operation from covering up intelligence theft. Also, the team tracks down Colin’s old partner, Toni.

Tune in tonight!

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