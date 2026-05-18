Freddie Highmore to Reunite With ‘The Good Doctor’ Creator David Shore For New Crave Series

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Freddie Highmore has landed another new television show!



It was announced on Sunday (May 17) that the 34-year-old actor will star in the new drama series I’m Not Here to Hurt You, according to THR.

The forthcoming series will be co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Blink49 Studios with Bell Media’s Crave, the streamer which is home to hit series Heated Rivalry.

Freddie will reunite with his The Good Doctor creator and showrunner David Shore for the new project!

“We weren’t quite done with each other after all. We’re thrilled to be collaborating again, excited to return to Canada alongside our partners at Bell and Blink49 Studios, and grateful for Sony’s continued support. And now we have to get to work,” Freddie and David shared in a joint statement.



What is I’m Not Here to Hurt You about?

Per THR, Freddie will star as “an upstanding family man who, after killing someone in a bicycle accident, spirals into a life of crime, yet is driven by the noble but futile goal of never hurting anyone ever again.”

The series is based on The Irish Independent podcast of the same name. You can check it out on Spotify here!



In fact, Freddie and David actually co-created the series together, and the actor will also serve as a non-writing executive producer.

“David and Freddie have an extraordinary creative partnership built on trust, collaboration, and a shared passion for powerful storytelling. They have a unique ability to create richly layered characters who are imperfect, complicated, and deeply relatable, the kind of characters audiences genuinely care about. We couldn’t be more excited to reunite with them for I’m Not Here to Hurt You and are grateful to our partners at Bell Media, Crave, and Blink49 Studios,” Lauren Stein, executive vp and head of creative at Sony Pictures Television, shared.

“David Shore and Freddie Highmore have created a truly compelling and emotionally complex series with enormous international potential,” John Morayniss, CEO, Blink49 Studios, added.

The Good Doctor ended two years ago, and since then, Freddie starred in the Prime Video series The Assassin, as well as the upcoming movie Life on Other Planets, which also hails from Sony Pictures.

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