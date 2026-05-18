‘Girl That I Am’ Lyrics: Ella Bright Sings ‘Off Campus’ Finale Song – Listen Now!

Credit: Prime Video

Ella Bright sings throughout the whole first season of Prime Video’s new hit series Off Campus and she gets to showcase her voice with the ballad “The Girl That I Am” in the finale.

Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season 1 follows the sexy and fun ‘opposites attract’ romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.

Ella‘s character Hannah Wells finally is able to tell her story through song while performing at a talent showcase in episode 8.

I spent so long inside my head

The pain, the tears, secrets I kept

In fear one day they’d be the end of me

And all at once it all makes sense

I had to trust to feel again

I had to let you in to finally see

I am the girl that I am

Because of the girl I used to be

You can listen to the full song below.

Ella is actually singing in the show! She told Variety about working with a vocal coach throughout production and even visiting the studio on her days off.

“I feel very happy to say that it was all me,” Ella shared.

While she was extremely nervous about the music upfront, it wound up becoming one of her favorite parts of the show.

Read the full lyrics below.

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