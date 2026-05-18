Harry Potter’s Ginny Weasley Actress Exits Series, Will Be Recast: Read the Statements

Credit: HBO

Young actress Gracie Cochrane has opted not to return for HBO’s Harry Potter TV series after filming season one.

Season one, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will air over the holidays in December. Gracie will be seen as Ron’s younger sister Ginny in the first season, but will not be back for season 2. Ginny Weasley’s role increases in size in the “Chamber of Secrets” book, as her character becomes central to the plot.

The role will go to a different young actress, but it is not clear who will portray the role. HBO greenlit the show for another season earlier this Spring.

Gracie Cochrane’s family released a statement explaining her departure is due to “unforeseen circumstances”

Gracie‘s family said in a statement to Just Jared, “Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one. Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to [casting director] Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.”

HBO also released a statement about Gracie Cochrane’s exit

“We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show,” HBO said in a statement. “We wish Gracie and her family the best.”

Who else stars in the Harry Potter TV show?

The show brings the book’s characters to life with three emerging stars: Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) and his friends Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton) and Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout). The cast also includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hagrid and Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape.

Watch the trailer and see the first look photos from season one.

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