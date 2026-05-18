Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Spotted in Tank Top for Tanning Session Ahead of Final ‘Loom’ Tour Show

Credit: Backgrid

Dan Reynolds is kicking off his week with some self-care!

The 38-year-old singer, who is the frontman of the rock band Imagine Dragons, was seen wearing a tight white tank top while heading to a tanning salon on Monday morning (May 18) in Los Angeles.

Dan had his muscular physique on display in the tank top and brown shorts.

Dan is preparing for the final show on his band’s Loom World Tour. The tour kicked off in summer 2024 and has spanned nearly two years and 94 shows.

The band traveled across China in March and there is just one show remaining on the tour in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, May 21.

Fans who didn’t catch the tour are still in luck as there’s one more chance to see Imagine Dragons live in concert this summer.

It was just announced that the band is playing the FIFA Fan Festival 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico.

The concert will take place on June 21 and tickets go on sale on May 21.

Dan is still going strong with his longtime girlfriend, who is a popular actress currently starring in a Netflix series. We have some recent photos of them together!

Posted To:Candid Photos Dan Reynolds