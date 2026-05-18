Is Michael Johnston Single or Dating Anyone? All About the ‘Obsession’ Actor’s Relationship Status

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Michael Johnston is one of Hollywood’s rising stars thanks to his role as Bear in the horror film Obsession and fans are likely interested to know more about him!

The 30-year-old actor is best known for playing Corey Bryant in the fifth and sixth seasons of the MTV series Teen Wolf, a queer character who was in a relationship with Mason on the show.

Michael came out as gay in real life in early 2023, when he debuted his relationship with his then-boyfriend.

Is Michael Johnston dating anyone right now?

It’s unclear if Michael is currently in a relationship.

While he has posted about his dating life in the past, it appears he’s intentionally being more private on Instagram in recent years. Ever since Obsession‘s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, his page has solely focused on his work.

Who is Michael Johnston’s ex boyfriend?

Michael was previously in a relationship with filmmaker and writer Anthony Sellitti.

Michael and Anthony dated from about 2022 to 2024, but are no longer together. They don’t follow each other on Instagram anymore and they’ve scrubbed each other from their profiles, though some tagged photos still remain.

Teen Wolf actor Colton Haynes still has a photo of the former couple cuddling up during a Paris trip.

Anthony helped assist in the making of Michael‘s music video for “Gravity,” which features a cute queer romance!

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