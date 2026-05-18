Jake Shane Reacts to Being Mocked for Asking Kacey Musgraves About Time Zones

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Jake Shane is speaking out in response to being mocked by the internet for his viral question to Kacey Musgraves.

The 37-year-old Grammy-winning country singer made an appearance on Jake‘s podcast Therapuss earlier this month and they discussed Kacey‘s song “Slow Burn,” which was released in 2018.

Jake asked, “My favorite line from that song, obviously, is ‘Sun’s going down, but in Beijing, they’re headed out to work.’ What do you mean by that? Me and Manny, who I work with, debate it every single day.”

Kacey responded that the meaning behind the lyric is not a “deep-coded thing” and “literally just means what it means,” before explaining how time zones work to Jake.

“I was sitting on my porch in Tennessee, and picturing these people around the world, doing their thing over there,” Kacey said. “You know, it’s like the world just keeps turning.”

Jake got mocked by people on the internet for seemingly not understanding the meaning of time zones and how it’s a different time in every place around the world.

On Saturday (May 16), Jake took to his Instagram Stories and TikTok to share a screencap of news articles about the viral moment, plus a meme comparing him to a mindless Patrick from SpongeBob SquarePants.

“Like I’m ready to laugh. we can laugh,” Jake said. He added, “Like this was a real thing I saw on Google.”

Posted To:Jake Shane Kacey Musgraves