Julianne Moore Honored With Kering Women In Motion Award During Cannes Film Festival

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Julianne Moore steps out for the 2026 Kering Women In Motion Awards held at Place de la Castre on Sunday (May 17) in Cannes, France.

The 65-year-old actress was honored with the Women In Motion award at the annual event, which takes place during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

For those that don’t know, the award “celebrates female artists whose careers and commitment have advanced the role of women both in cinema and in society.”

“I’m genuinely grateful for this recognition from Kering and the Festival de Cannes. Being part of Women In Motion’s legacy is incredibly meaningful to me. I’ve always believed that visibility matters, that the stories we choose to tell can widen the space for women, and for a richer diversity of voices, both on screen and behind the camera. Continuing to work together to amplify female and diverse voices and to support the next generation of creators helps build a cinema that is more open, more representative, while driving real change.” – Julianne Moore

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Bottega Veneta look.

Kering chairman Francois-Henri Pinault, whose father founded the company, and wife Salma Hayek were also in attendance. His daughter Mathilde Pinault stepped out as well.

The luxury group includes such brands as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Boucheron, Pomellato and Bottega Veneta.

“Julianne Moore fully embodies the spirit of Women In Motion. Through the consistency of her artistic choices, the depth and complexity she brings to her performances, and her longstanding dedication to advancing meaningful representation both on and off screen, she has helped redefine what it means to be a leading woman in cinema. Her career and her commitment clearly mirror the values Women In Motion has championed since its inception.” – Francois-Henri Pinault

FYI: Salma is wearing a Gucci dress with Boucheron jewelry.

Filmmaker Margherita Spampinato was also honored at the event, with the 2026 Emerging Talent Award.

The award is given to a female director for her first feature film, which is also “accompanied by a €50,000 grant to support the creation of the laureate’s second feature project.

This year’s award recognizes Margherita for her movie Gioia Mia (Sweetheart), which “reflects the vitality and originality of a new generation of filmmakers shaping the future of cinema.”

“I am grateful and happy to receive the 2026 Women In Motion Emerging Talent Award, and it is a great honor to receive it from Marianna Brennand, a director I deeply admire. This award moves me because it supports the creativity and freedom of new female voices in cinema and the arts around the world.” – Margherita Spampinato

Other stars in attendance included Demi Moore, Jeremy Pope, I Love LA‘s Odessa A’Zion and Jordan Firstman, who launched his directorial debut Club Kid at Cannes, Diego Calva, Sophie Thatcher, Kristine Froseth, Chloe Zhao, Colman Domingo, Charlotte Le Bon, Park Chan-wook, Stellan Skarsgard, Harris Dickinson, Havana Rose Liu and many more.

Browse through the gallery to see all the stars at the 2026 Kering Women In Motion Awards…

Demi Moore Odessa A’Zion Halsey Jeremy Pope Julianne Moore Christine Chiu Christine Chiu Colman Domingo Margherita Spampinato Margherita Spampinato Edward Enninful & Marco Perego Salma Hayek Salma Hayek Francois-Henri Pinault & Salma Hayek Colman Domingo Colman Domingo Anastasia Walker Harry Melling Daisy Edgar-Jones Anastasia Walker

Daisy Edgar-Jones Harry Melling Diego Calva Diego Calva Chloe Zhao Chloe Zhao Carla Bruni Jordan Firstman Isabelle Huppert Isabelle Huppert Halsey Jordan Firstman Rami Malek Rami Malek Im Yoon-ah Im Yoon-ah Havana Rose Liu Havana Rose Liu Francois-Henri Pinault & Salma Hayek Harris Dickinson Harris Dickinson Julianne Moore Jeremy Pope Stellan Skarsgard Park Chan-wook Charlotte Le Bon Tao Okamoto Odessa A’Zion Ruth Negga Stellan Skarsgard Kristine Froseth Francois-Henri Pinault & Salma Hayek Francois-Henri Pinault & Salma Hayek Charlotte Le Bon Francois-Henri Pinault Xavier Dolan Georgina Rodriguez Georgina Rodriguez Sophie Thatcher Sophie Thatcher Mathilde Pinault Mathilde Pinault Charlotte Le Bon Demi Moore Ruth Negga Odessa A’Zion Xavier Dolan Kristine Froseth Carla Bruni Havana Rose Liu Tao Okamoto Vicky Krieps Vicky Krieps Julianne Moore & Demi Moore Julianne Moore & Demi Moore Julianne Moore Margherita Spampinato & Julianne Moore Margherita Spampinato & Julianne Moore

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Carla Bruni Charlotte Le Bon Chloe Zhao Christine Chiu Colman Domingo Daisy Edgar Jones Demi Moore Diego Calva Edward Enninful Event Photos Francois-henri Pinault Georgina Rodriguez Halsey Harris Dickinson Harry Melling Havana Rose Liu Im Yoon-ah Isabelle Huppert Jeremy Pope Jordan Firstman Julianne Moore Kristine Froseth Marco Perego Margherita Spampinato Mathilde Pinault Odessa A'zion Park Chan-Wook Rami Malek Ruth Negga Salma Hayek Sophie Thatcher Stellan Skarsgard Tao Okamoto Vicky Krieps Xavier Dolan