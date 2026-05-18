Kaitlin Olson Pens Emotional Tribute to Dad Don After His Death: ‘My Forever Favorite Person’

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Kaitlin Olson is mourning the death of her dad, Don Olson.

On Monday (May 18), the 50-year-old Emmy-nominated actress – best known for her roles on It’s Always Sunny Philadelphia, High Potential, and Hacks – took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to her father as she announced his passing.

“Honestly it feels a little gross to bring this to social media. It’s too fragile and too private,” she began. “But nothing feels more wrong than to just move on with life as if the worst thing in the world didn’t happen. As if everything that matters didn’t just suddenly end.”

“My dad died. My first love, my first protector and my forever favorite person,” Kaitlin continued. “He fought so hard and so long to stay with us. I hate words right now. None are good enough to describe who he was. The luckiest thing to happen to me in this lifetime was getting him as my dad. Maybe the second was the gift of holding him on his way out. I love you, daddy. I will keep all my promises. Just like you.”

Along with her message, Kaitlin shared several photos of her dad throughout the years.

In the comments section, Kaitlin‘s husband Rob Mac also shared a touching message to his late father-in-law.

“Words are impossible. There is no one like him,” Rob, 49, wrote. “My whole goal in life is to be half the man he was. I’ve never seen a person love someone the way he loved you. I am so grateful that he lived and so proud that I got to be his son for the past 17 years.”

Our thoughts are with Kaitlin Olson during this difficult time. RIP.

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