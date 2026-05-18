Katie Price Says Husband Lee Andrews Is Missing After Disturbing Final FaceTime Call

Credit: Instagram: @katieprice

Katie Price says her husband Lee Andrews is missing after an alleged scary final interaction.

The 47-year-old English personality, glamour model and reality TV star shared a YouTube video on Sunday (May 17), writing: “Hello everyone. I wanted to bring you this statement because my hand was forced by the media. On Wednesday night my husband was detained in a van by the Oman boarder near Hatta. I have not heard from him since, despite getting the authorities involved, nobody knows where he is. Please help me find my husband and respect my feelings at this sensitive time.”

Katie and the Dubai-based businessman got married in January of this year, marking her fourth husband. The two wed days after meeting.

Katie Price Says Her Husband Has Been Missing for Days

The nearly 10-minute long video, called “Kate Price Statement: Urgent update…my husband is missing,” provides more insight into what’s happened.

“Hey everyone. I don’t really know where to begin. I know there’s all this speculation about Lee from when I met him, but something really, really serious has happened…I have to say this now because my sister’s been getting emails now from the media,” she explained.

“The truth is Lee has been missing for three days. The last time I heard from Lee was Wednesday night at 10:00. He was trying to go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight to me. Lee was trying to get through the border near Hattera and, oh God, this is so just discombobulating,” she continued.

“So his location went off at 10:03 Wednesday night. That’s the last contact anyone’s had, his family and myself. So, this is the third day now. Obviously, he phoned me before the location went off. He’s in the middle of nowhere…obviously, I’m worried like, what the hell’s happened? Then Thursday came, still nothing. My messages weren’t going through. It was just one tick,” she went on, explaining that the family heard noting either.



“He’s definitely a missing person now. I don’t know if he’s been kidnapped. I don’t know what’s going on. So now no one can find him in any prison, police station, anything anywhere in Dubai. The police just can’t find any record of it,” she added.

She added that her sister got emails claiming Lee was arrested, but police can’t find any confirmation. She also shared that her messages suddenly were delivered as of that day.

“He should have been able to make a phone call if he was detained, arrested. He hasn’t phoned any of us. And remember, it’s been three days. So, as of tomorrow, we was going to give it till tomorrow to file a missing person report because now it’s getting serious. No one knows where he is,” she explained.

Katie Price Describes Disturbing Final FaceTime Call

Katie revealed that he FaceTimed her during the last time they spoke with a hood on and he said “‘I’ve just been captured, arrested,’ or whatever. I can’t remember the exact word he said, but he had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and a hood. And he said, ‘Look, they’re coming back for me. They’re coming back for me.’ That is the last FaceTime call I had with him. And then his phone went dead at 10:03. So, this is a really worrying time for me.”

“He was in a van, but the van looked like..it looked like an old dirty van,” she added as she continued to worry about his whereabouts.

“I wish the press would respect my privacy or can they help try and find him? Help me find where my husband is. I’d like to thank everyone and I’ll keep you updated. Please find my husband,” she went on. Watch the full statement above.

Some Followers Are Questioning the Story Online

Some fans aren’t buying the story in the comments on the YouTube video.

“It’s a con Katie. He’s hiding,” a top comment reads.

“He’s hiding. He knows the game is up. The scam didn’t work, so he’s done a runner,” wrote another.

“Please don’t pay any ransom , he’s behind it !” reads another top comment.

Since their wedding, Lee has faced claims of using AI to fake photos with celebrities and allegedly lied about studying at the University of Cambridge, further confusing the situation.

Katie has also since promoted her OnlyFans page and a CBD oil ad, as well as documenting an outing with her son Harvey, in her Instagram Story since sharing her statement over the weekend, resulting in more doubt and suspicion from followers.

Posted To:Katie Price Lee Andrews