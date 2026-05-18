Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Hawaii Vacation – Eyewitness Shares New Details!

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An eyewitness is sharing more details on Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi‘s Hawaii vacation!

Amid ongoing dating rumors, it was revealed last week that the 30-year-old model and the 28-year-old Euphoria actor were recently on vacation together in Hawaii.

An eyewitness is now sharing more details about Kendall and Jacob‘s getaway as a photo of the pair in Kauai has also been published.

The onlooker told TMZ that it looked like Kendall and Jacob were on a “cute little date” while sitting close to each other on a private beach. The eyewitness noted that there wasn’t any PDA between the two, but they did say that the chemistry between the two was obvious.

In the photo published by TMZ, Kendall and Jacob can be seen sitting close to each other on the beach as they sipped on wine with a surfboard topped with a tray of food in front of them.

Days after returning from Hawaii, Kendall and Jacob were spotted on a double date with her younger sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet in Los Angeles! The Frankenstein actor was seen behind the wheel with Kendall in the passenger seat while Kylie and Timothee sat in the back as they left a restaurant.

Kendall and Jacob have been “hanging out” for months

The Hawaii vacation comes after Kendall and Jacob were seen together at Coachella weekend one last month. Afterwards, a source told People, “They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”

Jacob and Kendall are no strangers, as they have been to several events at the same over the years.

If you missed it, see a recap of Kendall Jenner‘s complete dating history, from basketball players to singers and more!

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