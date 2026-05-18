Latto Gives Birth to First Child, Confirms 21 Savage is the Father

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Latto is a mom!

On Monday (May 18), the 27-year-old “Big Energy” rapper, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, announced that she has given birth to her first child.

After months of speculation, the Grammy-nominated artist confirmed that 21 Savage is the father of the baby.

Latto shared the exciting news on Instagram while sharing footage from throughout her pregnancy, which included clips featuring 21 Savage, the 33-year-old rapper whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

The video ended with audio of Latto giving birth in the hospital, with people in the room telling her to push.

After years of rumors, Latto confirmed in September 2025 that she and 21 Savage are dating, but the two have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Latto announced her pregnancy in March as part of the rollout for her Big Mama album and she debut her baby bump in her “Business & Personal” music video. At the time, she didn’t publicly share that 21 Savage was the father, but the music video featured hints that the Grammy winner was the dad, including one shot that showed his tattooed hand on her bare belly.

While this is Latto‘s first child, 21 Savage has three other kids from previous relationships.

Congrats! See all of the other stars that also recently welcomed babies.

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