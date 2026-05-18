Lindsay Lohan, Kit Harington, & Shailene Woodley Continue Filming New Hulu Series ‘Count My Lies’ in NYC

Credit: Backgrid USA

Lindsay Lohan is spending another day on set of her new Hulu series!

The 39-year-old actress filmed scenes for her upcoming limited series Count My Lies with co-stars Kit Harington and Shailene Woodley.

Lindsay was seen wearing several different outfits as she filmed outside of a brownstone apartment. For one scene, Shailene, 34, was seen helping Lindsay unload some bags from the back of a truck.

Here’s the synopsis: “In Count My Lies, when compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley) fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Harington), it seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

The series is based on the book of the same name by Sophie Stava.

It was recently announced that Emmy-winning actress Katherine LaNasa, who currently stars as charge nurse Dana Evans on The Pitt, has joined the cast of the upcoming show! Find out more about her character.

While promoting the new series at the 2026 Disney Upfronts last week, Lindsay and Kit, 39, talked playing a married couple.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the Count My Lies stars on set…

Posted To:Candid Photos Count My Lies Kit Harington Lindsay Lohan Shailene Woodley