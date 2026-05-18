‘Little Birdie’ Lyrics: Drake Raps About a Failed Relationship on ‘ICEMAN’ Song

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Drake is reflecting on a bad relationship.

The 39-year-old rapper looks back on a relationship that fell apart and plays on the popular idiom “a little birdie told me,” which is a reference to the media and gossip. He raps about feeling betrayed by people he was closed to.

“Girl, you know that shit would hurt me, girl, you know it’s working,” he raps at one point, followed by, “I’m back outside in here, flirting with the thirty on me.”

“A littl? birdie said you did me dirty / And the story keep on g?ttin’ worse, I’m gettin’ worried / Yeah, I’m goin’ up, I’m goin’ vertically / 2009, I’m lit, I told them, ‘Hurry up and book me,'” Drake continues.

At one point, he also says he doesn’t like “goin’ to Vegas,” as he starts “missin’ Virgil.”

“He’d be sick if he was witnessing this shit in person,” the Toronto-born rapper declares.

The Virgil reference seems to be a nod to his close friend Virgil Abloh, an influential fashion designer who sadly passed away at the age of 41 in November 2021.

Listen to “Little Birdie” …

Read the lyrics to “Little Birdie” …

See the meaning behind more Drake songs from his new albums, and find out how they all rank.

Posted To:Drake Lyrics Music Virgil Abloh