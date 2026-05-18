Luigi Mangione Scores Partial Legal Victory Ahead of Murder Trial in UnitedHealthcare CEO Case

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Luigi Mangione is back in court.

The 28-year-old, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024, appeared at an evidence suppression hearing on Monday (May 18) in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City.

Judge Gregory Carro, who oversees the state murder trial, ruled that prosecutors can use a gun and notebook referred to as “manifesto” as evidence, rejecting the defense team’s argument that those items were seized illegally, per NBC News.

However, the judge also ruled that they cannot admit other items found in his backpack search after being arrested at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. Those items include a loaded magazine, a cellphone, a passport, a wallet and a computer chip.

Judge Carro determined the officers did an “improper warrantless search” in front of the public and the store’s employees.

The judge also determined a later search of the backpack at the Altoona police headquarters was “valid,” resulting in the silencer and notebook taken in at the station.

Scroll through to see all of the photos of Luigi Mangione in court on Monday, May 18…

Luigi pleaded not guilty to nine state felony charges, including second-degree murder and various weapon possession charges. If convicted, he faces a possibility of life in prison.

He also pleaded not guilty in a separate federal case charging him with two counts of stalking, each carrying a maximum sentence of life without parole, per NBC News.

The state trial is set to start in September, followed by a federal trial later in the fall. Luigi has been held in prison at federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since December of 2024.

He recently turned 28 in prison, and received a $28,000 donation to his legal fund at the same time.

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