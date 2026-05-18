‘Married at First Sight UK’: 2 Women Claim They Were Raped by On-Screen Husbands During Filming of TV Show

Credit: YouTube / Channel 4 Entertainment

Two women who filmed for Married at First Sight UK are making extremely serious claims.

The former participants came forward in a new BBC Panorama documentary called The Dark Side of Married at First Sight , and alleged that they were raped by their on-screen husbands while filming the Channel 4 show, with a third woman claiming she experienced a non-consensual sexual act.

The show did not do enough to protect them, they reportedly all told the BBC.

Channel 4 has pulled all previous seasons of MAFS UK from streaming and linear services, alongside Channel 4’s MAFS UK social channels, according to the network.

The removal came just before the premiere of the documentary airing Monday evening (May 18), examining the claims made by women who appeared on the show.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Married at First Sight UK is one of Channel 4’s biggest shows, in which complete strangers marry in a mock-wedding and cameras follow what happens next. Panorama investigates allegations that raise serious concerns that welfare procedures on the reality show have failed contributors, leaving them at risk of harm. Noor Nanji speaks to three women who allege sexual misconduct by their former on-screen husbands. Two of the women say they were sexually assaulted. The men deny all the allegations against them, and both Channel 4 and CPL – the independent production company that makes the series – say the welfare protocols are robust and comprehensive. Following this Panorama investigation, Channel 4 has announced an external review into contributor welfare and has removed all previous seasons of MAFS UK.

Click here to read more about the allegations in detail.

Channel 4 has issued a formal statement, which you can read in its entirety…

Channel 4 today announced that in April it commissioned an external review into contributor welfare on Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK). MAFS UK is a reality television series which sees single people – matched by experts – ‘marry’ strangers who they meet for the first time on their wedding day. It is produced for Channel 4 by independent production company CPL. MAFS UK is produced under some of the most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry. These include the most thorough background checks available, a Code of Conduct which clearly sets out behavioural standards, daily contributor check-ins with a specialist welfare team and access to additional support before, during and after filming. The physical and psychological wellbeing of all contributors is of paramount importance throughout the process. All duty of care processes are regularly reviewed and, where appropriate, strengthened. In April, Channel 4 was presented with serious allegations of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors, allegations that we understand those contributors have denied. The channel is mindful of the privacy and continuing duty of care towards all contributors, and cannot comment on or disclose details of those allegations. Related to those allegations, Channel 4 was asked to respond to claims of failures in welfare protocols. Channel 4 believes that when concerns related to contributor welfare were raised through existing welfare and production protocols, prompt and appropriate action was taken, based on the information available at the time. Channel 4 strongly refutes any claim to the contrary. Notwithstanding the actions taken at the time, Channel 4’s recently appointed CEO, Priya Dogra instructed an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK last month. This review is now underway and has two elements. The first, conducted by law firm Clyde & Co, is examining the welfare protocols in place on this programme at the time claims were raised, as well as the handling by Channel 4 and CPL of those claims. Alongside the lawyer-led review, Channel 4 has commissioned an external industry expert to examine if any changes should be made to current protocols for MAFS UK to further strengthen contributor welfare. This work is being led by former BBC One Controller Lorraine Heggessey, who is a highly experienced media executive with deep understanding of programme making, as well as being a vocal advocate for rigorous welfare protocols in TV production. Channel 4 expects the review to report in the coming months and will share a summary of findings and recommendations at the appropriate time. While the review is ongoing and until we receive any conclusions and recommendations – and considering Channel 4’s ongoing duty of care to all contributors, the seriousness of the allegations levelled against a small number of past contributors, and out of an abundance of caution to avoid fuelling speculation or jigsaw identification – all previous seasons of MAFS UK have been removed from Channel 4 streaming and linear services at this time, alongside Channel 4’s MAFS UK social channels. Priya Dogra, Chief Executive of Channel 4 said; “I want to express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed after taking part in Married at First Sight UK. The wellbeing of our contributors is always of paramount importance. “It would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS UK contributors. Those allegations – which I understand are disputed by the contributors accused – are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on. We are also mindful of our ongoing duty of care to all contributors, and the need to preserve the anonymity and privacy of all involved. “On the claims that Channel 4 may have failed in its duty of care, I believe that when concerns about contributor welfare were raised, and based on the information available at the time, Channel 4 acted quickly, appropriately, sensitively and with wellbeing front and centre. “Nevertheless, because we aspire to the highest standards of contributor welfare, I felt strongly as Channel 4’s new CEO that it was right that we look again at how we handled issues raised at the time and ask whether changes should be made to further strengthen contributor welfare. “That’s why last month I commissioned an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK. That review will report to me in the coming months. “We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in our duty of care for contributors.”

Posted To:Married at First Sight Television