‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie Gets World Premiere in L.A. with Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba & More! (Photos)

Credit: Getty

We’re still a couple weeks away from the theatrical release of Masters of the Universe, but a lucky audience got to see the film early at the world premiere!

Nicholas Galiztine, Camila Mendes, and Idris Elba attended the red carpet event on Monday night (May 18) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

More cast members in attendance included Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Sasheer Zamata, and Hafpor Julius Bjornsson, as well as director Travis Knight.

Dolph Lundgren, who played He-Man in the 1987 movie, also stepped out for the event.

The upcoming movie will be released on June 5.

After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Make sure to check out all of the character posters!

Nicholas Galitzine

Camila Mendes

FYI: Camila is wearing a Cong Tri dress.

Idris Elba

Idris was joined on the red carpet by his wife Sabrina Elba.

Alison Brie

Morena Baccarin

Sasheer Zamata

Check out more photos from the event in the gallery.

Posted To:Alison Brie Camila Mendes Event Photos hafpor julius bjornsson Idris Elba Johannes Haukur Johannesson Masters of the Universe Morena Baccarin Nicholas Galitzine Sabrina Elba Sasheer Zamata