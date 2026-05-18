Matthew Lillard Returning as Shaggy for First-Ever ‘Scooby-Doo’ Anime on Tubi!

Credit: Tubi / Warner Bros.

Matthew Lillard is reprising his role as Shaggy in a new Scooby-Doo project!

The 56-year-old actor will join Frank Welker, who is also returning, for the anime Yokoso Scooby-Doo on Tubi. Matthew will voice Shaggy and Frank is back to voice Scooby-Doo.

It is a Tubi Original animated series produced by Warner Bros. Animation, marking the first original anime Scooby-Doo series in the franchise. It will be available exclusively on Tubi in North America and internationally on Cartoon Network.

“While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy unwittingly unleash hundreds of mythical monsters that are causing trouble across the country. With the help of Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo, along with new friends, a magical girl Yume and gadget whiz Takumi, the group embarks on an all-new mystery filled with monster chasing and fun chaos,” reads the series synopsis.

Tubi Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson said they’re creating the show as a way to “reinvent it in a way fans haven’t seen before.”

“By bringing Scooby and Shaggy into a bold anime world set in Japan, we’re connecting with global fandoms and delivering the kind of fun, chaotic mystery that travels across generations. As we grow our animation slate, this is exactly our brand of fan-first storytelling—familiar, surprising, and unmistakably Tubi,” he said.

Fred Welker has been part of the franchise since 1969 when he voiced Fred Jones in the 1969 premiere of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You and he’s voiced the titular canine for more than two decades.

After starring as Shaggy in the two live-action Scooby-Doo films starting in 2002 and has reprised his role multiple times in several animated series.

Posted To:Matthew Lillard Scooby-Doo Television Tubi Yokoso Scooby-doo