Meryl Streep & Martin Short Fuel Romance Rumors with London Dinner Date

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Meryl Streep and Martin Short were spotted at a restaurant together amid rumors they’ve become romantically involved.

The actors, both of whom are 76, were photographed sitting side-by-side inside an intimate London spot.

A fan shared a snapshot on X and in it you can see Meryl and Martin looking at something on a phone screen as she leans into his side and shoulder.

According to the person who took the pic and uploaded it, she claimed they were “having a great time,” and “full of laughs and tender gestures.”

“Spending a few days in London, choosing a restaurant at random and ending up eating just a few meters from Meryl Streep and her husband,” the fan’s caption read. Martin is not Meryl‘s husband, she is single following her 2023 split from ex Don Gummer.

Fans have been speculating about Meryl and Martin‘s possible real-life relationship since January 2024 when they were at the Golden Globes.

They’ve been spotted together many times over the past couple years, but never officially confirmed if they’re dating or just good friends. Their characters on the Hulu show got married in a recent season!

Last month, The Devil Wears Prada 2 star revealed that she and her Only Murders in the Building costar are considering a Broadway return together!

Posted To:Martin Short Meryl Streep