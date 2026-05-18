Modern Family’s Ariel Winter & Nolan Gould Live Together, 6 Years After the ABC Series Ended

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Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould spent years portraying Dunphy siblings Alex and Luke, and now, they are living together in real life!

The 28-year-old actress shared that she’s currently living in both Nashville, Tennessee and California.

“It’s funny because I spend more time out here now and I rent a house with Nolan,” she told People.

“People ask me about a Modern Family reboot, but Nolan and I are real roommates now. So it’s like we’re having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it’s just the two of us living together. So I see him every day,” she added.

About their day-to-day together, Ariel added, “I’m not gonna lie, when we sit there at night and we watch, like, Temptation Island together, it’s pretty hilarious. So we have thought about it. We’re just like, people would find this really funny.”

By the way, Ariel just went through a big life change.

If you are not aware, after 11 seasons, Modern Family came to an end in 2020. At one point, there was a spinoff series idea that was ultimately passed on by ABC.

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