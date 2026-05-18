Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs’ Premieres in LA with Geena Davis, Bill Pullman & Cast

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The stars of The Boroughs attend the premiere.

Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Clarke Peters, Denis O’Hare, Jena Malone, Carlos Miranda, Seth Numrich, and Alice Kremelberg walked the red carpet during the Los Angeles premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Monday night (May 18).

“In the sun-drenched expanse of the New Mexico desert lies The Boroughs, a picturesque retirement community promising its residents the time of their lives,” reads the Netflix synopsis. “But for new arrival Sam Cooper, paradise feels more like a prison. Everything changes when a terrifying nighttime encounter reveals that something monstrous is stalking the manicured cul-de-sacs.”

The synopsis continues, “Dismissed by the powers that be as just another confused old man, Sam finds unlikely allies in a band of neighborhood misfits: a sharp-witted former journalist, a spiritual seeker, a cynical music manager, and a brilliant doctor running out of options. Overlooked and underestimated, these unlikely heroes must band together to unravel the dark truth at the heart of The Boroughs before their time runs out.”

The Boroughs begins streaming on Netflix on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The first season consists of eight episodes. Watch the trailer!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of The Boroughs cast at the Los Angeles premiere…

Posted To:Alfre Woodard Alfred Molina Alice Kremelberg Bill Pullman Carlos Miranda Clarke Peters Denis O'Hare Event Photos Geena Davis Jena Malone Netflix Seth Numrich Television The Boroughs