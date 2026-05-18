Noah Schnapp Celebrates University of Pennsylvania Graduation with Family Photos

Credit: Getty Images

Noah Schnapp has graduated from college!

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star is celebrating a huge milestone. He shared snapshots from his graduation ceremony on Instagram on Monday (May 18).

“What, like it’s hard???” Noah captioned the post, referring to the iconic line from Legally Blonde.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and posed in his cap and gown alongside his twin sister Chloe and their parents Karine and Mitchell Schnapp.

Several celebrities interacted with Noah‘s post, including Victoria Justice, who liked it and commented: “Slay.”

The actor previously revealed that he had taken classes at the school until the Stranger Things producers needed him. He is one of the only original cast members to graduate from college and has previously spoken about juggling academia with acting career.

Last weekend, Noah made his Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut at the premiere of El Ser Querido (The Beloved) in Cannes, France. See the photos here.

He also posted about his experience on Cannes.

“Thank you @chaumetofficial for the most magical experience. Honored to represent such a timeless Parisian maison,” The Tutor star wrote in the caption.

Find out what the cast of Stranger Things is up to next.

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