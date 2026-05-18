Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey Honored at 2026 Lincoln Center Spring Gala After Broadway Debut

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Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend Lincoln Center.

The Academy Award winner and his wife, an Emmy Award-winning producer, were at the 2026 Lincoln Center Spring Gala at Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center on Monday night (May 18) in New York City.

Robert was honored after appearing on stage for the first time in almost 30 years in the play McNeal by Ayad Akhtar, which premiered in fall 2024 to acclaim. Susan produced under their company Team Downey.

“Thank you to Bart, Lear, and the entire Lincoln Center Theater team for this great honor. We look forward to being back at the Vivian Beaumont in May, reuniting with the incredible theater community that embraced us wholeheartedly. Our McNeal experience was a creative journey that continues to inspire us long after the run,” said the Downeys, in a statement shared by Broadway World.

The couple were joined by many celebrities, including Broadway star Daniel Radcliffe and his long-time partner Erin Darke, plus Daniel‘s friend and Merrily We Roll Along co-star Katie Rose Clarke.

Matthew Rhys, Paul Bettany, Tessa Thompson, Mark Strong, Carrie Preston, Solea Pfeiffer, and Jordan E. Cooper also attended.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, plus more celebrities, at the 2026 Lincoln Center Spring Gala…

Posted To:Bartlett Sher Carrie Preston Daniel Radcliffe Erin Darke Event Photos Jordan E Cooper Katie Rose Clarke Kewsong Lee Lear Debessonet Mark Strong Matthew Rhys Paul Bettany Robert Downey Jr Solea Pfeiffer Susan Downey Tessa Thompson