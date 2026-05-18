Rosamund Pike & Sacha Baron Cohen Reunite with ‘Ladies First’ Cast at London Screening!

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The cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy movie Ladies First has reunited to promote the release!

Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen joined the rest of the cast at a special screening on Sunday (May 17) at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.

Also in attendance were co-stars Charles Dance, Tom Davis, Fiona Shaw, Weruche Opia, Kadiff Kirwan, and Kathryn Hunter, as well as director Thea Sharrock.

What is Ladies First about?

Damien Sachs (Sacha Baron Cohen) seemingly has it all: money, power, and a never ending stream of casual flings. As he prepares to ascend to the role of CEO at a leading advertising agency, his life is turned upside down when he wakes up in his worst nightmare: a parallel world dominated by women. Where he once ruled the boardroom, he now finds himself humbled and going head-to-head with the newly fierce and fearless Alex Fox (Rosamund Pike). With the rules of engagement changed and Alex at the top of her game, the two boldly battle it out in a playful and satirical comedy about what happens when the script is flipped.

The film, also starring Emily Mortimer and Richard E. Grant, will hit Netflix on May 22.

Rosamund Pike stunned in a Prada gown

At the screening, Rosamund wore a Prada antique satin silver column gown with kimono sleeves and open back, paired with an antique satin black triangular shawl featuring all-over floral embroidery.

See more photos in the gallery.

Posted To:Charles Dance Event Photos Fiona Shaw Kadiff Kirwan Kathryn Hunter Ladies First Movies Rosamund Pike Sacha Baron Cohen Thea Sharrock Tom Davis Weruche Opia