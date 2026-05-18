‘Scary Movie 6’ Debuts Eight New Parody Posters, Spoofing Horror Films ‘Ma,’ ‘Weapons,’ & More

Credit: Paramount Pictures

We’re just about two weeks away from the theatrical release of Scary Movie 6 and the studio has dropped some hilarious new parody posters!

The new posters spoof horror films like Ma, Weapons, Get Out, Sinners, and even the upcoming Backrooms.

Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (“Ghostface”), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (“Shorty”), Shawn Wayans (“Ray”), Anna Faris (“Cindy”), and Regina Hall (“Brenda”) reunite in Scary Movie alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.

Scary Movie, the sixth installment in the franchise, hits theaters on June 5. See the new posters below!

Backrooms parody poster!

Backrooms is a new movie hitting theaters on May 29.

After a therapist’s patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, she must venture into the unknown to save him.

Get Out parody poster!

Get Out was released in 2017 and won an Oscar!

A young African-American visits his white girlfriend’s parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point.

Smile parody poster!

Smile was released in 2022 and a sequel hit theaters two years later.

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, a psychiatrist becomes increasingly convinced she is being threatened by an uncanny entity.

Ma parody poster!

Ma, starring Octavia Spencer, was released in 2019.

A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.

Nope parody poster!

Nope, directed by Jordan Peele was released in 2022.

The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling phenomenon.

Sinners parody poster!

Sinners was a huge hit in 2025 and won four Oscars.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

The Substance parody poster

The Substance was released in 2024 and earned Demi Moore an Oscar nomination.

A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that helps her create a younger, better version of herself.

Weapons parody poster

Weapons was released in 2025 and earned an Oscar win for Amy Madigan.

When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Posted To:Movies Scary Movie Scary Movie 6