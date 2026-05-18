Sebastian Stan Gets Support from Pregnant Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis at ‘Fjord’ Premiere in Cannes

Credit: Getty

Sebastian Stan is hitting the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

The 43-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and co-star Renate Reinsve stepped out for the premiere of their new movie Fjord on Monday (May 18) held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Sebastian‘s longtime girlfriend Annabelle Wallis also attended the premiere and she was seen cradling her baby bump as she walked the red carpet.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Lisa Carlehed, Lisa Loven Kongsli, and Vanessa Ceban along with director/writer Cristian Mungiu.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis per Cannes: “The Gheorghius, a devout Romanian Norwegian couple, resettle in a village set in a distant fjord where they become close to their neighbours, the Halbergs. Their children bond despite their different education. When adolescent Elia Gheorghiu shows up at school with some bruises on her body, the community asks itself if the traditional education that the Gheorghiu children get from their parents might have anything to do with it.”

It was first revealed back in March that Sebastian and Annabelle, who have been together since 2022, were expecting their first child together, and it wasn’t until last week that Sebastian himself confirmed the news.

FYI: Renate is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress. Annabelle is wearing an Elie Saab dress.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos from the Fjord premiere…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Annabelle Wallis Cannes Film Festival Cristian Mungiu Event Photos Fjord Lisa Carlehed Lisa Loven Kongsli Renate Reinsve Sebastian Stan Vanessa Ceban