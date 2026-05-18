Sebastian Stan & Pregnant Annabelle Wallis Hold Hands While Leaving ‘Fjord’ Cannes Premiere

Credit: Backgrid

Sebastian Stan might have walked the red carpet separately from girlfriend Annabelle Wallis at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, but they showed a united front while heading home from the event!

The 43-year-old actor and the 41-year-old actress held hands while leaving the Fjord premiere on Monday night (May 18) in Cannes, France.

Sebastian stars in the upcoming movie with Renate Reinsve.

Annabelle was seen cradling her baby bump while posing on the red carpet earlier that evening.

Annabelle and Sebastian looked so chic together!

FYI Annabelle is wearing an Elie Saab dress at the event.

What is the movie Fjord about?

The movie was written and directed by Cristian Mungiu.

The Gheorghius, a devout Romanian Norwegian couple, resettle in a village set in a distant fjord where they become close to their neighbours, the Halbergs. Their children bond despite their different education. When adolescent Elia Gheorghiu shows up at school with some bruises on her body, the community asks itself if the traditional education that the Gheorghiu children get from their parents might have anything to do with it.

Check out more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Annabelle Wallis Cannes Film Festival Fjord Pregnant Celebrities Sebastian Stan