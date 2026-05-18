Sophie Thatcher, Charles Melton, & More Premiere New Movie ‘Her Private Hell’ at Cannes 2026

Credit: Getty

Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton are hitting the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

The co-stars braved the rainy weather as they stepped out for the premiere of their new horror thriller film Her Private Hell on Monday night (May 18) held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Fellow cast members Diego Calva, Kristine Forseth, and Havana Rose Liu were also in attendance along with director, writer, and producer Nicolas Winding Refn.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “When a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity, a troubled young woman searches for her father. Her quest collides with an American GI on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell.”

The movie received a 7-minute standing ovation and after the screening, Refn revealed to the audience that a few years ago, he had died for 25 minutes and needed to be resuscitated.

“That changes you, when I was brought back by electricity,” he said, per Variety. “Now that I’m alive again, I only have 25 years left of my life to live. But I’m going to make damn use of that to live life to the fullest.”

He continued, “To make this film again and to be back here at Cannes, where I came from, is a huge step for mankind. And I am here to lead the torch but it’s not just me.”

Her Private Hell will be released in theaters on July 24.

FYI: Sophie is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress. Charles is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton suit with Carmina shoes and Chopard jewelry. Havana is wearing a custom Balenciaga dress.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Charles Melton Diego Calva Event Photos Havana Rose Liu Kristine Froseth Nicolas Winding Refn Sophie Thatcher