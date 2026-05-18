Spencer Pratt Says He’s Moving Out of Los Angeles If He Loses Mayoral Race

Credit: Getty

Spencer Pratt is opening up about the possibility of losing the race for mayor of Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, 42-year-old reality star is running for mayor against current mayor Karen Bass and City Council member Nithya Raman.

In a video to comedian Adam Carolla posted to X on Saturday (May 16), Pratt said that he will move out of L.A. if he loses the mayoral race.

“I’m going to win the lawsuit against [California Governor] Gavin Newsom’s state park, and with that money, if I’m the mayor of Los Angeles, I will rebuild,” Pratt said. “If Karen Bass gets reelected or Nithya [Raman] gets elected, I will be done with trying to live in L.A.”

“I’ll take that money from the Newsom state park and the LADWP [Los Angeles Department of Water and Power], and I’ll go somewhere that my kids will not have to see naked zombies, and I can have the last American dream somewhere,” he continued. Pratt shares sons Gunner, 8, and Ryker, 4, with wife Heidi Montag.

He also made it clear that he will “not rebuild” L.A. if someone else wins the mayoral race.

“What would I be putting money into?” he wondered.

In the aftermath of the January 2025 Palisades Fires, Pratt, whose house burned down, and several other L.A. property owners launched a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and the LADWP.

If you haven’t seen, stars are weighing in on Pratt‘s political run. While Chelsea Handler clearly will not be voting for Spencer Pratt, many celebs have spoken out in support of him.

Posted To:Politics Spencer Pratt