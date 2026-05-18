TikTok’s Emily Mariko Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Matt Rickard

Credit: Instagram: @emilymariko

Emily Mariko is a mom again!

The 34-year-old TikTok food influencer revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Sunday (May 17), sharing that she and husband Matt Rickard welcomed their second child. And it’s…a boy!

Emily shared a video of herself holding the newborn in bed, captioning the post “Baby brother Clifford.”

She is also a mom to son Theodore (“Teddy”), whom the couple welcomed back in July of 2024.

In a follow-up post, she shared a video:



“First trip to the farmers market as a family of four,” she revealed, showcasing the family’s cute first outing.

Emily – who first went viral on TikTok for her salmon bowl recipe – and Matt married in July 2023 after getting in engaged in October 2021. She announced on Christmas Eve that she was pregnant with their first child.

She revealed that they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post on Christmas last year in which she and her husband sat under the Christmas tree with a red box containing the sex of their second child.

“Eeee, boy!” she said, showing the results to her baby son: “Teddy, it’s a boy.”

“Wow, I’m a boy mom,” she added.

Congrats to the new parents! Check out all of the other stars that also recently gave birth.

Posted To:Baby Birth Clifford Rickard Emily Mariko Matt Rickard