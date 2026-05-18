Tom Kane Dead – ‘Powerpuff Girls’ & ‘Star Wars’ Voice Actor Dies at 64

Credit: Instagram: @tkanevo

Tom Kane has sadly passed away.

The voice actor, best known for his work on shows like The Powerpuff Girls and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, died at the age of 64.

His death was confirmed by his rep, Zach McGinnis, on Monday (May 18), via TMZ.

At this time, there are no details regarding the cause of his death, nor the location of his passing.

“Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever,” the rep said in a statement to the outlet.

“But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children — three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering.”

In 2020, E.G. Daily, who voiced Buttercup on the Powerpuff Girls, shared a sweet reunion of the main voice cast.

“In December 2020, our Powerpuff Girls father, Professor Utonium—Tom Kane—suffered a stroke that left him unable to speak. We’re so grateful to see him again and to witness his recovery. We love you, Tom xx EG, Tara, and Cathrine #FYP #Blossom #Buttercup and #bubbles,” she wrote.

He voiced Yoda in 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie and TV series, as well as Professor Utonium and HIM in The Powerpuff Girls. He also voiced Woodhouse in Archer, and characters in video games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Ghost of Tsushima, among many other roles over the years. He also narrated JFK Assassination: Declassified Theories more recently.

Our thoughts are with Tom Kane‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. RIP. We have sadly lost many stars in 2026.

Posted To:RIP Tom Kane