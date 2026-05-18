Tracee Ellis Ross to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

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Tracee Ellis Ross is heading to Broadway!

On Monday (May 18), it was announced that the 53-year-old six-time Emmy-nominated actress will be making her Broadway debut in the one-person show Every Brilliant Thing.

Daniel Radcliffe opened the revival on March 12 at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and will lead the show through May 24. He earned a 2026 Tony Awards nomination for his role.

Mariska Hargitay will be taking over for a run from May 26 through July 5. Tracee will then step into the role with her first show taking place on July 7. Her run is through August 9.

“I’ve been a fan of Tracee’s work for a long time and knew her quick-wit, intelligence and emotional depth would be the perfect fit for Every Brilliant Thing,” the play’s co-write Duncan Macmillan shared in a statement per The Hollywood Reporter. “We are beyond thrilled that she has chosen to make her Broadway debut with us this summer. We can’t wait to welcome her to the Hudson Theatre, and for audiences to experience her unique take on the play.”

Every Brilliant Thing ”is a stirring, exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through.” The play is different every night thanks to audience interaction that changes things up for each crowd.

You can get tickets here to see Daniel, Mariska, or Tracee!

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