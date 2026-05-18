Trump Says Comment About Americans’ Finances Was Taken Out of Context, Despite Being Recorded Live. See What He Said

Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump is attempting to reframe a comment that he recently made in regards to Americans’ finances amid his ongoing war with Iran.

On May 12, the 79-year-old president sparked controversy after admitting that he wasn’t worried about the financial burden that accompanied his military action in the Middle East. He said ballooning gas costs and increased inflation were worthwhile to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.

“I don’t think about anybody,” he said at the time.

The president blasted the question as “fake.”

During an interview with Fox News, the president claimed that his answer to the “fake question” was “perfect” and implied that he was misquoted.

“That’s a perfect statement,” he said. “I’d make it again.”

He added, “When people hear me say it, everybody agrees. Short-term pain; it’s going to be short-term pain. But the pain is much less than people thought.”

Trump cited the cost of a barrel of oil, saying that people were concerned it could cost as much as $250 a parrel. “You know, it was $99 yesterday, $99 a barrel. I thought it might go up to $200. I was okay with that; not that I wanted it, but you cannot let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

“They will use it on us. They’ll start off with Israel, wipe it out. The Middle East, wipe it out. It’ll go to Europe,” he continued.

The president added that people are alright with the thought of paying “a little more — not that much more, a little more” in order to “stop the threat of being blown to pieces by a lunatic, by a crazy person … using nuclear weapons.”

“Everyone says that’s fine,” he insisted.

He concluded, “And that question was a fake question. And they didn’t put my full answer. I totally care.”

Trump’s statement was recorded live and posted in full by the White House.

Despite his implication that his full answer wasn’t shared, it was recorded live and posted on the White House’s YouTube Account.

Asked by a member of the press outside Air Force One, “To what extent are American’s financial situations motivating you to make a deal [with Iran]?” he replied, “Not even a little bit.”

“The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran — they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all,” he said at the time.

An unexpected person recently supported Trump‘s comment.

Posted To:Donald Trump Politics