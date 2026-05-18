Trump Turns on ‘Weak Minded’ Ally, Blasts Them for Supporting One of His Enemies and Makes a Big Threat

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Donald Trump has turned on yet another longtime ally, branding them as “weak minded” after they supported one of his enemies seeking reelection.

Over the weekend the 79-year-old president took to Truth Social to blast Rep. Lauren Boebert, a conservative member of the House of Representatives who has championed the MAGA movement over the years. Trump threatened to primary her after she was seen in Kentucky campaigning for Rep. Thomas Massie, who has previously sparred with the president over various issues, including the Epstein files.

Trump turned on Lauren Boebert over her support of Thomas Massie.

In his initial post on the social media platform, Trump also mentioned Kentucky Senator Rand Paul by name.

“Word is that Rand Paul and Lauren Boebert, two very difficult, and highly unreasonable, Republican Votes, are right now in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, which I won by 31 points, parading around like fools for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Party! His name is Thomas Massie, and he is a disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values,” the president raged.

He continued, throwing his support behind Massie’s competitor, Ed Gallrein. Trump described his pick in the race as being “loyal, and MAGA all the way.”

“VOTE FOR ED GALLREIN, AND WIPE AWAY THE STENCH OF ONE OF THE WORST CONGRESSMEN IN THE HISTORY OF OUR GREAT PARTY, THOMAS MASSIE. MAY WE NEVER HAVE TO DEAL WITH HIM AGAIN!” he concluded.

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Boebert could face a primary challenge thanks to her support of Massie.

Trump threatened to get Boebert, who represents Colorado, kicked out of Congress in a second post.

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District? You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed!” he wrote.

Continuing, he reiterated that her support of Massie was a great offense, saying, “Anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!”

“Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!” he concluded.

Boebert was not deterred by the president’s posts.

Boebert, 39, addressed the president’s rage in a series of messages on X.

In one post, she admitted that she’d seen Trump‘s messages, writing, “Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA.”

She signed off, writing “Onward” alongside a photo of the American flag.

In another post, Boebert addressed her relationship with both Massie and Trump, sharing photos that she’d taken with both men.

“Below is my friend Thomas Massie. He loves America and is fighting to save it. Also below is my friend and President, Donald Trump,” she wrote. “He’s put his life on the line to save this great country. I support both of these men. I’ve worked with both to preserve freedom and liberty. And if that makes you angry, bless your heart.”

Boebert famously sparred with another former MAGA Congresswoman. Find out why she was called a “little b-tch” on the House floor.

Posted To:Donald Trump Lauren Boebert Politics