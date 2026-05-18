Which Couple Is Focus for ‘Off Campus’ Season 2? Hannah Actress Ella Bright Might’ve Given It Away!

Credit: Prime Video

Ella Bright, who portrays Hannah Wells on Off Campus, might’ve spilled the beans about which couple will be the focus of season two of the hit series.

In an interview given to Variety, Ella and the show’s creator Louisa Levy both answered some questions about the newly dropped episodes.

If you don’t know, Prime Video has already renewed the show for a second season.

In the original books by Elle Kennedy, Logan and Grace’s romance story (“The Mistake”) happens right after Hannah and Garrett’s story. Thus, many believed season two might be about Logan and Grace. By the way, the series is based off of the book series, so many already know the basic plot of what will likely happen.

However, it looks like they may be going in a different direction for season two!

Are all the seasons of Off Campus already mapped out?

Louisa responded, “All eight scripts are written and we have a very exciting plan for the season. I don’t want to say anything yet — but I think book fans will be very excited.”

Ella was then asked if Allie and Dean will actually be the focus of season 2

Variety asked her, “Will Season 2 center around Dean and Allie?”

Her response? The site said… “[Bright smiles and nods].”

If you aren’t aware, Mika Abdalla stars as Allie Hayes and Stephen Kalyn plays Dean Di Laurentis.

Who is exiting Off Campus ahead of season 2?

There’s going to be a cast shakeup for season two of Off Campus on Prime Video. Find out who is definitely exiting, and who will be back!

Posted To:Ella Bright Mika Abdalla Off Campus Prime Video Stephen Kalyn Television