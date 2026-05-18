William Daniels & Wife Bonnie Bartlett Clarify Past Remarks About Their ‘Open Marriage’

Credit: Getty

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett are opening about their marriage as they prepare to celebrate their 75th anniversary.

In an interview back in 2023, Bonnie, 96, shocked fans when she revealed that she and William, 99, had a “little bit of an open marriage” when they first married on June 20, 1951.

While speaking to The Daily Mail in an interview published on May 18, the longtime couple clarified the “open marriage” comments.

“There was never any discussion as to what we were going to do,” Bonnie explained. “It was non-spoken. Bill and I never sit down and make rules. We never sit down and talk about these things. We just don’t. We just live our lives. And if he’s away for a year, he’s away for a year.”

The Emmy-winning actress – best known for her work in St. Elsewhere, Little House on the Prairie, and Home Improvement – went on to share that William, who played Mr. Feenie in Boy Meets World, wasn’t the one only sought romances outside of their marriage.

“So there have been times, yeah, both of us, on both sides,” Bonnie confessed. “We never got unhinged, but our lives did go in different directions occasionally.”

William went on to note that his heart has only belonged to Bonnie.

“I wouldn’t be with anyone else in my life than this woman sitting next to me,” the Emmy-winning actor gushed of his wife.

Last year, when Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel competed on Dancing with the Stars, William made an appearance during Dedication Night, with Danielle dedicating her performance to him!

Posted To:Bonnie Bartlett William Daniels