‘Rick and Morty’ Movie in Early Development at Warner Bros.

Credit: Adult Swim / Warner Bros.

Rick and Morty might be headed to the big screen!

Adult Swim’s long-running animated hit is reportedly in the early stages of becoming a feature film for Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jacob Hair, who has directed episodes of the series, is currently in talks to helm the project. So far, no plot details have been revealed.

Rick and Morty first premiered in 2013 and has remained one of basic cable’s most-watched comedies throughout recent seasons. The series currently has more than 80 episodes available, with season nine set to premiere on May 24, 2026. The show has already been renewed through season 12.

A spinoff series centered around President Curtis, voiced by Keith David, is also expected to debut on Adult Swim later this year.

Co-creator Dan Harmon previously revealed to THR that he had spoken with Warner Bros. executives about a possible Rick and Morty movie back in 2023 and sounded optimistic about the idea.

“My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long,” he told the outlet. “Not to try to earn its feature status by virtue of canonical dramatic tone shifts or anything like that, but rather to just make it a super badass episode of Rick and Morty.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is also developing a new Scooby-Doo anime project with several iconic voice actors expected to return.

Posted To:Adult Swim Movies Rick and Morty Television