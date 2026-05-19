90 Day Fiance’s Jenny Slatten Diagnosed with ALS

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90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fan favorite Jenny Slatten, 68, has announced she has been diagnosed with ALS.

A quick recap, for those who don’t watch the show: Jenny and her now-husband Sumit Singh met online and faced major obstacles from the start, all documented on the hit TLC series. After lots of on-and-off drama, the couple ultimately got married in India and chose to stay together despite ongoing resistance from Sumit’s family. They are still together to this day, after first appearing on the franchise in 2019.

What were her first symptoms?

In December of 2024, Jenny had a choking episode where she choked “badly” on some water. She began experiencing migraines and had some trouble swallowing pills, she and Sumit explained to People.

She then had trouble with her speech, and it began slowing down. She eventually wouldn’t talk at all. “That’s when we knew something was wrong,” Jenny said.

Jenny’s dad had ALS

Jenny‘s dad had died from ALS about a decade ago, and they finally decided to seek the opinion of doctors.

When she received the diagnosis, “We cried and held each other.”

They are currently exploring treatment options: “Right now we’re just looking and searching…maybe somebody will come forward with something.”

What is ALS?

The Mayo Clinic notes that ALS is “a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS causes loss of muscle control. The disease gets worse over time.”

Is there a cure for ALS?

There is no cure for ALS and while some patients can live for decades, most people usually live for three to five years after their diagnosis.

Where to donate to help fund research for ALS

You can learn more and donate at ALS.com.

Just yesterday, another celebrity came forward with their ALS diagnosis.

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