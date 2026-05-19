Beach Read’s Emily Henry Responds to Casting Backlash As Patrick Schwarzenegger & Phoebe Dynevor Prepare to Film

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Emily Henry, the author of “Beach Read,” is commenting on the casting news.

Last month, it was confirmed that Patrick Schwarzenegger would star as Gus Everett opposite Phoebe Dynevor as January Andrews. As with many passionate fan bases, there was some backlash to the news.

Now, Emily is responding.

The author was asked about the fan reactions to the Gus and January casting announcements

“I also have to sit back and let it unfold. It is our baby — the readers’ and my baby — but it’s also the filmmakers’ baby and the studio’s baby, and I’m along for the ride with the readers, and we just have to trust the vision,” Emily said on the Today show. Of the film’s writer-director, she added, “Yulin Kuang, our writer-director, is so brilliant and I know she’s gonna do an amazing job.”

There’s more casting news to come, too.

“I also just keep getting emails about everyone else that they’re locking in, which is not public news yet, so I can’t share, but I’m getting really excited. They’re starting shooting very soon,” she teased.

What is Beach Read about?

Deadline reports that the 2020 book adaptation “is a romantic comedy following January Andrews (Dynevor), a successful romance novelist who struggles with grief and writer’s block after her father’s death and the discovery of secrets he’s long kept hidden. While spending the summer in his Michigan beach house to prepare it for sale, she unexpectedly reconnects with Gus Everett (Schwarzenegger), an author who was once her rival in college. Both creatively stuck, they agree to a writing challenge over the summer, swapping literary genres while promising that there will be no romance between them. Of course, you know what they say about the best-laid plans.”

If you did not see, there are other Emily Henry books being adapted into movies as well!

Posted To:Beach Read Emily Henry Movies Patrick Schwarzenegger Phoebe Dynevor