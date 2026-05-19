Beanie Feldstein Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way

Credit: Backgrid

Beanie Feldstein has revealed the sex of her baby on the way…it’s a girl!

If you don’t know, earlier this month, the 32-year-old actress announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts. Beanie and Bonnie got married in 2023.

On CBS Mornings on Tuesday (May 19), Beanie was asked about the Instagram post announcing the news by host Gayle King.

“You were surrounded by a lot of pink, makes me think it’s a girl baby,” Gayle noted.

In response, Beanie confirmed: “It’s a girl baby!”

Later, Beanie noted, “I used to nanny and work with kids, but there’s something about the way that a child reaches for their parent, in a different way than for their caretaker. And I’m so honored to be one of the two people she reaches for.”

Beanie went on the show to promote her new children’s book, “Teeny and Tilly.”

Photographers caught Beanie outside of the CBS studio in New York City, and you can see the pics in the gallery!

Posted To:Beanie Feldstein Bonnie Chance Roberts